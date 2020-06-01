NIAGARA FALLS — In the aftermath of protests that had turned violent and destructive in Buffalo, the Falls appeared to be teetering on the brink of a similar circumstance Sunday night.
But a prayer and an act of solidarity stopped that in its tracks.
For a tense 45 minutes, a combined squad of Falls police and Niagara County Sheriff's deputies, in riot gear and holding plastic protective shields, squared-off on the steps of the city's Main Street Municipal complex with about 50 emotionally charged protestors.
The two groups, separated by about 10 men and women in yellow Falls Peacekeepers T-shirts, appeared on the verge of confrontation until Mayor Robert Restaino, Police Superintendent Thomas Licata and Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti suddenly emerged from the building.
"There's some men over hear that want to meet with the leaders of this protest and hear your concerns," a member of the Peacekeepers shouted.
As several protestors gathered around Restaino, Licata and Filicetti, the larger crowd pressed forward. They began to chant, as they had at the officers standing guard, "Take a knee."
And with a Peacekeeper reciting a prayer, all three leaders did just that.
The crowd exploded in expressions of joy.
"I told them that I was with them and that we all want the same thing," Restaino said. "And that I love them."
Moments before the mayor, police superintendent and sheriff had told the crowd they, and the officers protecting the municipal complex, were not there to stop the protest but rather to "help them."
"They have been protesting and they had been nothing but peaceful," Filicetti said. "And so the mayor and the superintendent and I sat down and I said, 'Lets go out and talk to them.' "
Restaino said meeting with the people in the crowd seemed like a natural thing to do.
"I've spent my entire life as a defense lawyer, working to make the justice system be level and even," he said. "And treat people fairly. That just comes naturally for me."
The protest began late Sunday afternoon, with people gathering to express outrage over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last Monday. Floyd, a black man, died after four Minneapolis police officers detained him over an attempt to pass a forged $20 bill.
As Floyd lay face down, in handcuffs on the street, one the officers held his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes. That officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
In the wake of the Buffalo unrest, rumors of possible protests in the Falls on Sunday spurred an increased law enforcement presence in the city.
Deputies from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, officers from the Town of Niagara, Town of Lewiston, Somerset, Youngstown, New York State Park Police, New York State Police troopers and agents from the U.S. Border Patrol rolled in late in the afternoon and took up post at the Municipal Complex (home to Falls Police headquarters,) city hall and the former police headquarters in the 500 block of Hyde Park Boulevard.
In addition to the large law enforcement presence, members of the Niagara Falls Peacekeepers also stood watch at the former police headquarters, which law enforcement intelligence suggested could become a scene of violent protest.
A flyer that circulated in the community suggested protesters had an interest in "burning down" the old police station.
Peacekeeper Donta Myles said Licata had asked the group to come out with officers.
When protestors began showing up at around 5 p.m., Myles said the Peacekeepers looked to engage with them.
"We can understand the level of frustration," he said. "If you're (protesting) peacefully, we understand. This is the city I live in. I want to make sure vigilantes and radicals don't come here and burn the place down."
Traffic around the former police station surged during the early evening. Many people drove by, honking horns and yelled support to the protestors and hurled insults at the officers. Myles approached two protesters to determine if they were looking for conflict with the cops.
"They said, 'We're not about that looting and craziness,' " Myles said. "They said. 'If that starts, we're going home.'"
As the sky grew darker, a number of protestors left the former police station and began to walk down Hyde Park Boulevard and Pine Avenue. They chanted, "No Justice, No Peace" and "Hands Up, Don't Shoot" as they marched past stores that had hurriedly boarded over glass windows and doors.
As protestors continued to vent their anger at Falls officers and border patrol agents by the old police station, Peacekeeper Ezra Scott sought to mediate the situation.
"A lot of them are coming out because they're upset about what happened in Minneapolis," Scott said after talking to a group of agitated young men. "They see this as like Minneapolis. But (the police presence) is to keep them safe."
By 8:30 p.m., the largest group of protesters of the day had descended on the Municipal Complex. They chanted loudly, "No Justice, No Peace" and "Black Lives Matter."
As the crowd around the complex grew, the squad of police officers and deputies that had been inside came out on the steps and drew into a tight line with their shields raised. As the protesters pushed forward, the Peacekeepers stepped between them and the police and deputies.
"They (the Peacekeepers) were phenomenal," Licata said. "Give them enough credit."
Still, the tensions grew.
One protester turned to a police officer in the street and said, "It ain't right that one apple can (expletive) it up for the whole bunch."
"You're right," the officer replied.
The crowd would surge toward the complex, but then back up. They would chant loudly, and then go silent.
And then, finally, Restaino, Licata and Filicetti appeared, taking a knee in solidarity.
"It's been a peaceful protest and they have a right to protest," Licata said. "This ended the best it could have."
