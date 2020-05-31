Police prepare for possible protests in the Falls

In the aftermath of Saturday night protests that turned violent and destructive in Buffalo, federal, state and local law enforcement agencies have moved into the Falls to provide support to city police.
Sources said that rumors of possible protests provided the impetus for the increased law enforcement presence.
Deputies from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, officers from the Town of Niagara, Town of Lewiston, Somerset, Youngstown, New York State Park Police, New York State Police troopers and agents from thee U.S. Border Patrol are all taking part in the action.
There have been no reports of trouble so far.
This is a developing story and will be updated as necessary.
