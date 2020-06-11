Police probe leads on Little Bakery burglary

Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives say they are continuing to gather evidence in connection with the burglary of a popular bakery on Elmwood Avenue.
Investigators said a security camera inside the bakery captured video of what appears to be a single male suspect entering the business between 2:37 and 3:30 a.m. Monday. The suspect is believed to be about 5' 8" tall and about 200 pounds.
The video, which police have not publicly released, but which the business owner posted to the bakery's Facebook page, shows the suspect wearing all dark clothing and a face mask. Detectives said they are gathering video from other security and surveillance cameras in the area which also captured images of the crime.
"We're gathering video from several spots," Criminal Investigation Division Detective Lt. John Conti said, "and comparing that."
The suspect appeared to have entered the bakery through a south-side window after prying off a metal security guard. Police said the burglar made off with two cash registers and a small safe.
Detectives said they looking into the possibility that the burglary could be connected to a number of other business break-ins in the area in recent weeks.
"We're definitely exploring that angle," Conti said. "We're making progress."
A GoFundMe page titled “Rebuild the Little Bakery NF” has raised nearly $39,000.
On Monday, co-owner Jason Conti described the support as “overwhelming.”
“The response, the love, the support we’re getting is almost unimaginable,” he said. “They [created a] GoFund Me, they opened up for me, they come in with cash donations, and it has been overwhelming support.”
Conti came to the bakery on 19th Street early Monday to find windows broken, a mixer damaged and other acts of vandalism. The damage came the same day the owners were planning to hold a food drive during which they planned to, once again, give away free food to those in need.
With support from concerned community leaders and residents, the food drive went on as planned. Conti said he is grateful to all the community members who came out to support him as well as those who provided donations to rebuild The Little Bakery.
“Just because I had a bad day, I wasn’t going to make some little kid go without a Huggie drink, some pizza, some chips and some cookies,” he said.
During the pandemic, the Little Bakery became well known locally for donating bread to individuals in need as well as area food distribution drives involving organizations like the Niagara Falls Salvation Army.
