Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott asked the Common Council Wednesday night to support a $346,000 purchase of communication equipment/record management software. According to Abbott, the system currently being used is over 30 years old and has been having issues.
The request was answered with a unanimous vote to support the purchase.
The new system will be provided by Motorola Solutions.
“We cannot work like this,” Abbott told the council during its work session and gave an example of the shots fired incident near Hawley Street.
“Notes, evidence, everything went into the software,” he said. “Save, close it, open it up. It’s gone.”
Luckily the data was retrieved in that instance, Abbott said, but it could easily have gone the other way. He noted that the faulty system could’ve led to a problem for the courts.
“If I open a file and it’s gone and I have to reenter the data, a lawyer could say, ‘What about this evidence? You said you had it, but it wasn’t entered until two days later?’ “ he said. “That could lead to problems.”
So far in 2022, spending from the General Fund Balance has been over $618,000 and the change in software, referred to as Records Managing System (RMS), places it over $965,000.
A similar system is employed by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Abbott said, but the initial payment for their system is approximately $450,000, plus a little more than $135,000 payment each year.
Central Square, the company that now owns the software utilized by the LPD, charges the department $37,000 yearly, but does not provide any more services or upgrades for it.
Instead, according to Abbott, Central Square points to new software it has ready to do the same job. That initial cost is approximately $264,000 with a yearly-rate of a little more than $86,000 for continued services.
By contrast, Abbott said the Motorola system will be approximately $25,000-yearly and that he is satisfied with its capabilities. To install the software it will be almost $341,000 and an additional $61,000 to transfer data, but Abbott noted that if like the current system it runs for 30-years it will pay for itself.
“It’ll match seamlessly with our 911 calls system, EMS (Emergency Medical Service), everything,” Abbott said.
