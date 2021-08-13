Police recruitment proves challenging

The turnout at the Christ Redemption Tabernacle on Niagara Street, on a recent Saturday afternoon, might have been underwhelming.
But Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti and Falls Policer Superintendent John Faso were determined to keep grinding away in their efforts to spur recruitment for both agencies upcoming civil service exams.
“It went very well. It was a success,” Filicetti said of the two hour effort at the church. “we didn’t have a huge turnout, but there was definitely interest in signing up for both us and the Niagara Falls Police.”
The Sheriff’s Office foray into recruiting in the city follows a commitment made in the agency’s Reinventing Policing Plan. The plan calls for a stronger effort at increasing both gender and racial diversity in the sheriff’s office.
Part of that increased effort centered on moving recruiting activity into areas where the can more easily reach minority communities.
“We stuck to our recruitment checklist that we devised,” Filicetti said. “We have been recruiting heavily and paid special attention to minority communities.”
The sheriff’s office recruitment period closed on Aug. 6 and Filiectti said he did not have a breakdown on the numbers of women and minority exam applicants. But he said the number of applications has skyrocketed in recent weeks.
“A few weeks ago, we had a little over 100 applicants,” Filicetti said. “But we finished with 412 applications for deputy/police officer.”
That number is down slightly from the 500 applicants who signed up for the last civil service exam two years ago, yet Filicetti had no complaints about the results of the recruitment drive.
“I am very pleased with the interest,” he said.
The sheriff and police superintendent each said that recruiting for law enforcement jobs has become more challenging. While local agencies once had to compete with high profile, and better paying, federal law enforcement opportunities, they now find themselves caught in the cross-currents of the police reform movement.
“The challenge has a lot to do with the perception portrayed by the national media of law enforcement,” Filicetti said.
He also took issue with the impact of criminal justice reforms enacted over the last two years by the New York State Legislature.
“We face further challenges created by the downstate majority (in the state legislature) and the laws passed that favor criminals that make our jobs more difficult,” Filicetti said.
Despite the challenges, the sheriff said the results of the recruitment effort were worth the work.
“We did end up with a good number of recruits for the next exam,” he said.
For Falls Police the numbers were not nearly where Faso had hoped they’d be. As the sign-up period closed on Thursday afternoon, the superintendent estimated that there were “just about 50” applicants for the police officer civil service exam.
Faso said the department “recruited hard” and “pulled out all the stops” to boost their totals. But the number is historically low, compared to averages of about 100 applicants each for both the resident and non-resident civil service lists.
