Police reform efforts gain support in Albany

The Associated PressAssembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes, D- Buffalo, speaks in favor of new legislation for police reform while standing with Assembly members during a news briefing at the state Capitol Wednesday in Albany. New York lawmakers are poised to overhaul a decades-old law that has kept officers' disciplinary records secret. The Democrat-led Legislature planned to pass a repeal of the law Monday as part of a package of reforms that would also ban officers from subduing people with chokeholds. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he intends to sign the legislation.