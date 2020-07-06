Police report increased firework calls this year

Local law enforcement say they responded to more fireworks calls this year, which they believe is a result of the cancellation of fireworks by municipalities.
Lockport Police Chief Steven Abbott said his department responded to 59 fireworks call from Friday to Sunday, and last weekend they responded to 27 fireworks calls. Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti said his department responded to 33 fireworks complaints on July 4 last year and that they responded to 92 on Saturday, which is a 275 percent increase.
"Honestly, I don't think I've ever seen as many as I did over the course of the last several weeks ... I think some of it has to do with cabin fever from COVID-19," Abbott said.
Filicetti attributed it to the lack of formal fireworks shows.
"Definitely my feel was we had an increase at least in fireworks complaints more than anything. I attribute that obviously to the lack of displays throughout the county and we kind of anticipated that would happen," he said.
Filicetti noted no arrests were made by his department on Saturday. Abbott said there was only one individual who was charged for violating the city's noise ordinance.
Abbott expressed concern with the increase this year in illegal fireworks, which are fireworks that rise into the air, fire inserts or projectiles into the air.
"Those types of fireworks you need to have licenses and permits ...The potential is there for such serious physical injury not to mention fires, property damage," Abbott said.
Abbott observed it is difficult to catch someone using illegal fireworks or violating the city's noise ordinance with legal fireworks because by the time a responding officer gets there the person is done with the fireworks. He noted that the one individual charged with violating the city's noise ordinance was a result of an officer driving by as that person was lighting a firework in the street.
"By the time they get there they are basically chasing ghosts ... it's very tough unless you actually see them doing it," he said.
Abbott said one individual did injury themselves, but noted it wasn't life threatening.
Filicetti observed that the other difficulty they encounter with fireworks complaints is that there are legal fireworks people can purchase.
"People were buying the legal fireworks and then we would get calls about the legal ones, the ground fireworks. Unless they are violating the noise ordinances for that, there really is not a lot we can do about that," Filicetti said.
Filicetti said given the circumstances he thinks Saturday went okay.
"I think under the circumstances with potential violations of gatherings and fireworks and I think it went okay. But I think I'm hoping that next year we are not dealing with all the same things we are dealing with," Filicetti said.
The Village of Lewiston and the Transit Drive-In were the only two officially organized fireworks shows in the area, with traditional shows in Lockport and other municipalities cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lewiston Mayor Anne Welch said she thought the fireworks display on Saturday went well.
"Everybody really respected the guidelines and it was a really safe event," she said.
The mayor added that they actually had a smaller crowd to watch the fireworks this year than previous years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.