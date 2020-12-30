TOWN OF LOCKPORT
• CHARGED: Rayona Z. Weeden, 23, 564 Dodge St., Buffalo, was charged with petit larceny on Dec. 24 after Niagara County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to the 5700 block of South Transit Road at 6:13 p.m. Weeden was accused of trying to steal $250.79 worth of merchandise and was issued a ticket.
NEWFANE
• DUI: Joseph A. Ingro, 18, 424 High St., Lockport, was charged with driving with ability impaired, use of mobile phone while operating, operating without an inspection, inadequate headlight and driving on the shoulder of a road on Dec. 19 after a Niagara County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to the 6300 block of Drake Settlement Road at 11:25 a.m. on a report of a vehicle in a ditch. Ingro was given a Breathalyzer test which he passed, but it was determined he was under the influence of a narcotic and was transported to Niagara County Jail where he was held for arraignment.
CAMBRIA
CHARGED: Cindy L. Sullivan, 55, 2727 Upper Mountain Road, Sanborn, was charged with petit larceny on Dec. 21 after sheriff's deputies responded to a report of employee theft at the 2900 block of Saunders Settlement Road. According to the deputy, Sullivan admitted to taking $1,000 and directed the deputy to find it in her house. $980 were recovered. Sullivan was processed and given a ticket.
SOMERSET
• HARASSMENT: Elliot Perkins, 26, 1682 Quaker Road, was charged with second-degree harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree menacing with a weapon on Dec. 27 after sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a fight between two men at the residence. The alleged victim said Perkins had attacked him, attempted to choke him and then got a shotgun from his room which he allegedly pointed at the victim. The deputy watched a security recording of the fight and determined Perkins was the aggressor. The victim asked for an order of protection and wished to press charges. Elliot was placed into custody and released with a ticket after a medical examination. The shotgun was secured into evidence.
