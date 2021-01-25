CITY OF LOCKPORT
BURGLARY: David L. Forsyth, 37, 2354 Quaker Road, was charge with a second-degree burglary and petit larceny on Jan. 20 after Lockport police responded to a burglary in process on the 200 block of Willow Street. The victim said she was awoken by noises made by an intruder and called 911. Forsyth was taken into custody and held.
ROBBERY: Diontrelle TC. Stewart, 19, 225 Chapel St., was charged with a second-degree assault and a first-degree robbery on Jan. 19 after being located at 7:16 p.m. and brought into LPD regarding an assault incident on Dec. 26. The victim said Stewart had assaulted him after demanding money. The victim said Stewart punched him, causing him to lose consciousness. Upon awakening, the victim said $150 was missing.
POSSESSION: Kenneth S. Thompson, 27, 383 Mill St., was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 19 after Lockport police located him at the first 100 block of Locust Street and arrested him on charges stemming from an Oct. 2 incident in which Thompson was searched, and according to police, possessed a glass pipe burnt on both ends. The pipe was given to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Laboratory where it was identified as cocaine. Thompson was taken into custody and held.
TOWN OF LOCKPORT
PERSONATION: Samantha A. Mezydlo, 29, 6 Golden Ponds Estate, Akron, was charged with false personation, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to use designated lane, driving on the shoulder and unsafe left turn on Jan 19. after a 11:28 p.m. traffic stop on Purdy Road by a sheriff's deputy. Mezydlo said she used her sister’s name because, according to deputy, her license was revoked. She was taken into custody and released with a ticket.
LARCENY: Cori L. Hubert, 37, 5735 South Transit Road, was charged with larceny on Jan. 15 after a sheriff's deputy responded to a report of shoplifting at 8:06 p.m. at Walmart on South Transit Road. Hubert was located on the 400 block of Clinton Street and taken into custody. He was released with a ticket.
