Police respond to rollover accident in Lockport

James Neiss/photographerMultiple first responders were called Monday afternoon to a report of a rollover accident at the intersection of Hawley Street and Park Avenue in Lockport. Police at the scene declined to comment on the cause of the accident or if any injuries occurred. The matter remains under investigation. 

The accident remains under investigation. 

The Lockport Union-Sun & Journal will provide additional information in Tuesday's print edition. 

