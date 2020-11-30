Police respond to rollover accident in Lockport

First responders were called Monday afternoon to the scene of a rollover accident intersection of Hawley Street and Park Avenue in Lockport.
One vehicle was tipped over on its side near the intersection. Police at the scene declined to comment about the cause and did not say if any injuries occurred.
The accident remains under investigation.
The Lockport Union-Sun & Journal will provide additional information in Tuesday's print edition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.