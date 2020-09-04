NIAGARA FALLS — Police are investigating an apparent homicide in a LaSalle Avenue home.
Patrol officers were called to the home, at 1701 LaSalle Ave., on Friday morning to "check the welfare" of the resident there. When they arrived, officers said they found the body of Mariah Wilson, 28, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators had no immediate comment on the cause of death, although members of the victim's family posted on social media that "she did get beat to death."
Detectives said an autopsy is scheduled for later today. Investigators said they have being speaking to friends and family members of the victim.
They are also reportedly gathering evidence from the crime scene and looking into whether security cameras in the area may have captured any unusual activity near the home.
Investigators believe the homicide took place sometime overnight between Thursday and Friday.
