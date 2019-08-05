Lockport firefighters who responded to the fire at a Park Lane Circle apartment building last week found materials of a suspected meth lab that likely sparked the blaze, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
The Lockport fire and police departments were called to 44 Park Lane Circle about 8:30 p.m. July 30 about the structure fire. As firefighters were extinguishing the blaze, a container of Coleman fuel and backpack fell from the drop ceiling, where investigators believe they were hidden.
The backpack contained items commonly used in manufacturing methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia, including syringes and burnt spoons.
Lockport police and sheriff's investigators advised firefighters to use caution and located a resident of the upper floor apartment, Mark Maines, 42.
Maines admitted to manufacturing meth at the apartment, saying he was a longtime user, according to the sheriff's office. He also said he believed the fire was sparked by a spent pot, used for cooking meth, which he had left in the hallway, where the fire was started, deputies reported.
Maines was charged with unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.
Lockport Fire Department estimated the fire caused about $10,000 in damages. No injuries were reported.
