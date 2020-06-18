LEWISTON — The town attorney has recused himself from the processing of a pair of Freedom of Information Law requests seeking a copy of a video obtained by Lewiston police during an April traffic stop involving the son of Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti.
Lewiston town attorney Thomas Seaman, of the law firm Seaman and Norris, confirmed earlier this week that he will not be involved in handling a FOIL request from William Nye, the campaign manager for Brian Grear, Filicetti's opponent in this year's race for sheriff.
Seaman told this newspaper on Tuesday that he is recusing himself to avoid the “perception of a conflict” in a case that could have “political overtones.” Seaman declined further comment.
Nye filed his FOIL request with the Town of Lewiston on May 29, seeking copies of a police report and camera footage from the police response to the scene of a reported hit-and-run incident.
In a response letter from Seaman, the town initially indicated that Nye’s request would be answered by June 5. Nye later received a follow-up letter from the town, indicating that the request would not be processed until June 25, two days after Tuesday's Democratic primary election contest between Filicetti and Grear.
“They recused themselves because they are trying to stonewall me so it doesn’t have any effect on the primary and that’s all. They are looking to hold it off for as long as they can," Nye said.
On Thursday, after the newspaper filed a separate FOIL request with the town clerk in an effort to obtain a copy of the video, Seaman indicated that he has recused himself from handling that request as well.
Nye noted, and town officials have confirmed, that the recusal will result in the town having to hire outside counsel to handle the requests.
"That’s more Lewiston taxpayers' money to make this decision," Nye said.
Nye maintains that the video from Lewiston Police Department will offer a more detailed look at the response by all parties, including Filicetti, to a police call that involved the sheriff's son.
"I want to show the character of our acting sheriff on a scene where his family member was involved. It could prove something otherwise, too," Nye said.
Niagara County Sheriff's deputies and Lewiston police officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident on Bridgeman Road at 11:28 p.m. April 19. According to an incident report obtained by the newspaper, a vehicle struck a car parked on the side of the road and left the scene. The report, compiled by Lewiston police, indicates that individuals heard the collision, got into their vehicle and followed a vehicle driving southbound on Bridgeman Road. According to the report, the individuals obtained a license plate number from the vehicle and reported it to Lewiston police. Police later matched the license plate to a truck driven by Filicetti's son.
According to the accident report, the vehicle that was struck had passenger-side damage and a broken passenger-side mirror.
The report does not include any comments from the owner of the vehicle that was damaged in the incident.
Both Filicetti and Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte said someone heard the noise from the collision, drove up Bridgeman Road and found a vehicle. That person then reported the vehicle's license plate number to the county dispatch center.
At that point, Filicetti said, he was made aware of his son's vehicle being reported in connection with the collision and told his son to go to the Sanborn fire hall so that Lewiston Police could talk with him and check the vehicle.
Previte and Filicetti both say there were no eyewitnesses to the incident.
On Wednesday, Filicetti invited a reporter from this newspaper and a reporter from WIVB-TV to view the video captured by his deputy.
The video shows several Lewiston police officers checking the exterior of the vehicle driven by Filicetti's son. Filicetti said the review found no visible scratches or damage consistent with the incident in question.
The accident report noted that "after investigation, patrol located striking vehicle as provided by the complainant and was discovered that there was not damage consistent to a side swipe accident."
Filicetti said he went to the scene to check it out for himself and sent a sheriff's deputy to document the police interview on video as well.
He said he had a deputy document the review of the incident because, earlier in the evening, Grear stopped Filicetti's son while he was putting lawn signs on property in the area.
"I had a deputy respond there because I wanted to make sure that my son was treated fairly," Filicetti said. "Not asking for favors. Not asking for anything, but just that he was treated fairly. And I want my own account of the events."
"I went up there. I stood there and I waited and I went and talked to my son and told him if you did something you need to own up to it. I looked at the truck, I didn't see any damage," Filicetti added. "I didn't tell (the Lewiston officers) in any way to not do their investigation. I didn't tell them in any way how to do their investigation."
Nye said Grear did encounter Filicetti's son earlier in the evening while on patrol and saw his vehicle on the opposite side of the road with its headlights facing toward his patrol car. Nye said Grear told Filicetti's son to get on the right side of the road. He denied Filicetti's assertion that Grear acted in a harassing fashion.
"He was just telling him to get on the other side of the road because you could cause an accident," Nye said.
Filicetti said the video of the incident taken by Town of Lewiston police officers was not property of the sheriff's office and, therefore, he was not in a position to release it.
Asked about Seaman's recusal from processing the FOIL requests for copies of the Lewiston PD video, Filicetti said that is a question for Seaman to answer, while suggesting the recusal might be due to the fact that both he and Seaman are Republicans.
Seaman's brother, attorney Brian Seaman, is running for Niagara County District Attorney this year. Both he and Filicetti have been endorsed by the Niagara County Republican Committee.
"The only thing I can think is there are political races going on right now. The town attorney and I are of the same party, and I think it's to reduce any whiff of impropriety," Filicetti said. "The town attorney is not at my beck and call. I'm not calling him telling him to do anything. They make the decisions down there. I don't direct what they release."
Filicetti described the accusations of a "cover-up" by Nye as a "total smear campaign."
"I can take beatings all day long, but just leave my family out of it," Filicetti said.
Previte said he doesn't see what there would be to cover up in the incident. Had Filicetti's son been responsible for the damage to the other vehicle, he said, "You're probably only talking about a traffic ticket anyways, so I don't know what coverup he could possibly be referring to."
Nye said he is not asserting there's a coverup and he is simply asking for the video from Lewiston police to be released to provide more details about the sheriff's response to the call involving his son.
"It's not a trial. It's a FOIL release," Nye said.
