Important decisions regarding city ambulance services were stricken from tonight’s Common Council meeting at Lockport City Hall.
Freed Maxick, an accounting firm with a background in health care consulting, was set to potentially review the numbers regarding returning ambulance services back into the hands of the Lockport Fire Department or contracting with a professional ambulance company. Officials were to vote on the action, but 4th Ward Alderwoman Kitty Fogle, who originally sponsored the resolution, withdrew it over the weekend.
The stumbling block, she said, was a change in the procurement policy during the organizational meeting in January, which she was informed of after the made the resolution and subsequently withdrew it. Fogle said she was frustrated by this delay, but will continue to advocate for the study.
“We wanted an independent study, and we’re going to get it,” she said.
Fogle said she was surprised when they learned that the ambulance numbers project wasn’t under professional services, which would allow the project to move forward without asking for an RFP, or Request-For-Proposals, from local contractors, and their prices. Time, she noted, is of the essence.
There is a simple solution, however. Finance Director Tim Russo said that while changes had been made in the January meeting, the council could still revise the procurement policy at tonight’s meeting to fit the accounting firm’s funding through without negotiating to go below maximum $20,000 payment for professional services, and retain Freed Maxick at the same meeting.
Before it was withdrawn, the resolution had heavy support from 3rd Ward Alderman Mark Devine, a former firefighter, who said that he was satisfied with the work Fogle, Alderwoman-at-large Gina Pasceri and 5th Ward Alderman Kristin Barnard have done to bring this issue forward and is looking to see project through.
“I want to get things going and let this outfit sharpen their pencils and do what they do,” Devine said. “I’m willing to wait a couple of months, but not a couple of years. The reason I supported it was because Gina Pasceri told me she wouldn’t pick any other (firm). She and Kitty and Kristin did a great job.”
Pasceri repeated what Fogle had said with further comments of feeling “stonewalled” and that “City Hall was playing games.” She noted that she had voted for the procurement policy at her first meeting as an alderwoman-at-large, but had understood that “the content wouldn’t be changed, just the format.”
At this point, Pasceri said the information Russo gave the US&J was too late to use for tonight’s meeting.
“Other projects are getting contingency funds,” Pasceri said. “I feel they’re giving us the runaround.”
Common Council President Paul Beakman also expressed his thoughts on the resolution and its withdrawal, but hesitated to change the procurement policy
“I think it’s a great resolution,” Beakman said. “I thought it was good to go. … I don’t know what happened, but I think something can be done without rewriting the entire policy.”
Mayor Michelle Roman could not be reached for comment.
