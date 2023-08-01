A Lockport-based animal rescue group has received a major boost from a corporate donor.
Diamonds in the Ruff secured $53,000 cash from Austin, Texas-based Tito’s Vodka to renovate its rescue center. The donation covers the tab in full.
Diamonds in the Ruff is a foster-based dog and cat rescue outfit. Thirty dog kennels are being added at its rescue center, where strays are taken in to await placement in a foster home.
President Tracy Callara and Events Coordinator Leandra Herzog both said they were “blown away” when they received the news about the donation.
Lindsey Bates, director of philanthropy operations at Tito’s, said that through the company’s philanthropic group, Love, it has been able to connect with thousands of non-profit groups throughout the country over the past two decades and its product is often referred to as “vodka for dog people.”
“From the first distillery dogs that would eventually become family, to the many dogs that frequent our offices now, animals have always been an important part of Tito’s Handmade Vodka’s history,” Bates said.
Associates of Diamonds in the Ruff and Tito’s first crossed paths at a Diamonds fundraising event at Lock 34 Bar & Grill awhile back.
“We had some really open conversations to understand the issues they were experiencing and wanted to find a way to amplify their programming,” Bates said.
“Tito’s overall is a very giving organization,” Diamonds in the Ruff’s Herzog said. “The representatives that I’ve been working with have a very, very, deep love for animals.”.
Diamonds in the Ruff had received some smaller donations in the past from Tito’s to help their efforts, but its latest gift was quite a surprise, Herzog said.
“We were talking about our goals and they actually had called me up and said, ‘you know, we want to sponsor the whole renovation,’ and they were willing to cover that $53,000. I mean, we would have been happy with $1,000,” she said.
Alongside housing additional kennels, the rescue center will be upgraded to make it more home-like for the dogs.
“We’re renovating it to almost be like an apartment with a living area, bedroom area, dining room, area, washer and dryer, to make the transition easier when they move to their foster homes,” Herzog said.
To her knowledge, it will be the only facility of its kind in the area once it is completed.
As animal shelters across the country continue to see an influx of displaced pets, Callara said the partnership between Tito’s and rescue groups such as Diamonds in the Ruff helps to bring more attention to those issues.
“There’s a huge need out there still and it seems to not be going down at all,” Callara said. “Our partnership and their willingness to help us is, is amazing, not just by money, but everything that they’re doing for us.”
