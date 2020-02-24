ALBANY — The termination of cash bail for most misdemeanors and some felonies in New York has become increasingly unpopular with voters, a new Siena College poll has determined.
The survey, released Monday, found 59% of registered voters disagree with the legislation embraced last year by the Democratic-led Senate and Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
The latest finding represented a marked shift in voters' views since last April, when 55% of voters backed what was billed by advocates as a needed reform to minimize the number of people in jail who have not been convicted of a crime.
The legislation, in recent weeks, has endured a "barrage of criticism" driven by news coverage about a string of cases involving defendants released on their own recognizance, only to be re-arrested for serious offenses, said Doug Muzzio, a Baruch College political science professor.
"Some may agree with the intent of this law but the way it is being applied is nonsensical in the view of many people," Muzzio said. "It's having profound institutional impacts and it is disrupting previous ways of operating" in the criminal justice system.
The opposition among voters who are unaffiliated with a political party increased to 66%, up from 56% in January.
Democrats are divided over the law, with 49% supporting it and 44% registering opposition, Siena reported.
Among all voters, the poll found just 33% of those surveyed statewide agree with the bail changes.
The debate over the statute has been injected into some races for statehouse seats.
Sen. Jen Metzger, D-Rosendale, supported the law last year but this year is sponsoring a bill to revamp it. Her GOP opponent, Mike Martucci, has called for full repeal, as has Sam Rodgers, an Onondaga County Republican seeking to unseat Sen. Rachel May, D-Syracuse.
With fewer defendants now being sent to jail because they are unable to afford bail, county jail populations have dwindled across the state since Jan. 1, when the statute took effect.
Cuomo is among Democrats calling for revisions to the law, though Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, argues more data is needed before the bail law is overhauled again.
Cuomo told reporters Monday he expects a decision will be made by April 1 as to whether the law will be revised this year.
More "facts and data" will be available by then, he said.
As support for the bail law declined, the poll detected slippage in Cuomo's own rating, with 44% having a favorable view of him. In January, his favorable rating was pegged at 49%.
With New York's presidential primary set for April 28, the Siena survey found the contest in New York is now a virtual tossup between Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.
Sanders has the backing of 25% of Democrats who responded to the survey, while 21% said they are with Bloomberg. Former Vice President Joe Biden, whose candidacy has been encouraged by Cuomo, took third place, with 13%.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is supported by 11%, with South Bend Mayor Pete Buttiegieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota notched at 9%.
"Bloomberg leads in New York City with Sanders second, while Sanders leads upstate and in the downstate suburbs, where Bloomberg finishes third in both," Steve Greenberg, the poll spokesman, said.
The survey reported 62% of New York voters say they expect President Donald Trump will win re-election in November.
In hypothetical head-to-head matchups, Bloomberg fared the best among Democratic hopefuls when paired against Trump, holding a 25-point advantage over the incumbent, the poll found.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com .
