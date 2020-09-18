The Niagara County SPCA is asking animal lovers to come into its shelter and adopt a senior cat.
Local attorney Dominic Saraceno is paying the adoption fees for all of the senior cats (10 years and older) currently in the shelter, and he's footing the bill for a year’s worth of insulin for two diabetic cats, Bella and Tigger.
Saraceno is the vice president of the SPCA board and during a recent board meeting his girlfriend’s niece, who had come to look at the animals, rushed in to say she’d found a cat that needed a home.
“My heart just broke for him, immediately,” Saraceno said. “He kind of jumped into my arms from the cage, and I realized, no way was I going to let him back in that cage.”
Fifteen-year-old Stormy went home with him instead.
Since then, Saraceno has visited the cats every time he tends to board business at the SPCA shelter. On one of these visits, Saraceno said, he asked the staff why the older cats are there so much longer.
“People are afraid to adopt elderly cats because of medical bills,” he said he was told. In response, he asked, “What if I pay for the medicine?”
“Dominic is an incredible advocate and friend to our shelter animals and he is passionate about helping our elderly cats who often get overlooked due to their age,” said Kimberly LaRussa, event coordinator for the Niagara County SPCA.
LaRussa said the shelter is running a promotion tied to COVID-19. From this Saturday through Oct. 3, the adoption fee for any cat aged 3 years and older is $19.
Back to Stormy, who's been in his forever home for nearly a month now, Saraceno said the cat follows him around the house, from room to room.
“A lot of people say I did Stormy a big favor, but I say, Stormy did a big favor for me!” Saraceno said. “Animals have all the same emotions that humans have, they can feel loneliness and pain and happiness and everything else. That’s why I want to help them find their forever homes.”
For more information about cats at the SPCA shelter, call 731-4368 or visit Niagaraspca.org.
