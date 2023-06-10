The Niagara County Department of Employment & Training will host a “pop up” job fair at the Civil Defense Building, 139 Niagara St., from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday. The job fair coincides with the opening of the new Lockport office of Employment & Training.
“A pop job fair is a scaled down version of our larger events with just a few employers who have immediate positions to fill,” director Don Jablonski said.
Participating employers Rubberform, Venture Forthe, Niagara County and Elderwood at Lockport are offering entry-level and middle-skill opportunities. Walk-ins are welcome.
