Popular Cambria meat market Dispenza's closing

Dispenza's Meat Market in Cambria is closing, owners Frank and Rachel Dispenza announced this past week.
The Dispenza's said they are closing the store in order to spend more time with their families and pursue "better opportunities," which they declined to elaborate on.
"Obviously we’re going to miss all our customers, and we’d like to thank everyone from supporting us," Rachel Dispenza said. "We had to do what’s right for our family and our future.”
Frank Dispenza, a former Town of Tonawanda police officer, and Rachel Dispenza, a former paramedic, purchased the property and opened Dispenza's in July 2012. They quickly developed a dedicated customer base, drawn to the pair's local products, homemade sausage and personal touch. Rachel Dispenza said they were known as "old-school butchers."
"We knew the customers, we knew what products they wanted, we knew what they wanted for the holidays," Rachel Dispenza said. "I think that’s what people wanted. It just became popular.”
The Dispenzas experienced some setbacks in their seven-year run.
On Jan. 14, 2015, a fire broke out in the market, causing more than $170,000 in damages to the building and another nearly $80,000 in equipment and inventory losses.
The fire turned into a lengthy legal battle after their insurer, United Frontier Mutual Insurance Company, refused to pay the nearly $250,000 claim, alleging Frank Dispenza started the fire.
When the case went to trial in October, testimony revealed flaws in United Frontier's investigation of the fire. The Dispenza's also learned their mortgage holder, David Cloy, was a chairman for United Frontier, and that he would receive the insurance claim if the Dispenza's property went into foreclosure.
"It didn’t bring us anything. It just brought us closure," Rachel Dispenza said. "All we wanted was the truth to be out there."
"If we were going to close because of the fire, we would’ve closed when it happened," she added.
Rather, the demands of running a business became too much for the couple, Rachel Dispenza said. Because they also lived on the property, they had to answers customers coming at all hours.
"We would just be in the house folding laundry and hear a knock at the door. After years of doing that, you realized your time is valuable," Rachel Dispenza said.
Since putting out the closure announcement die-hard customers have flocked to the market and depleted their inventories. Rachel Dispenza doubts their stocks will last until Sept. 8.
“We’ve gone through a lot. Today we cut up our last beef. It’s basically gone," she said Wednesday. "I don’t foresee us going into next week."
