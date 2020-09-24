An uptick in the number of new positive COVID-19 test results has caught the attention of public health officials in Niagara County.
But Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said the "blip" during a trend of largely negative test results was not entirely unexpected.
"I look at the trend," Stapleton said. "For 12 of the last 15 days, our positivity rate has been under 1 percent."
With the recent uptick in positive returns, Niagara County's rate is 1.7%.
Experts in infectious diseases say positive test rates of less than 1% show a flattened infection curve, while rates between 1% and 2% percent indicate substantial control of the virus' spread.
Figures supplied by the county on Thursday showed 14 new positive cases of COVID-19. That brought the total number of positive cases, countywide, since the start of the pandemic to 1,737. That includes positive cases that led to isolation, recovery and/or death.
There have been 101 COVID-related deaths in the county, while 1,578 residents have recovered from the disease.
Public health officials said 88,615 people in the county have been tested. Currently there are 58 active cases in the county; officials said 56 people are isolating at home and two are hospitalized.
Also Thursday, the health department confirmed two of the active cases are associated with Lockport City School District.
"(Thursday's numbers) were a little bit of a blip," Stapleton said. "But with the re-opening of schools I think it's realistic to expect an increase (in positive tests). We're seeing that today."
Stapleton said the timing of the uptick is about 14 days after local schools reopened, the normal incubation period for the virus.
"I continue to say that until we have a vaccine and two-thirds of the population vaccinated, we expect the numbers (of positive tests) to be in this range," he said.
The county's total number of deaths has remained low and Stapleton attributed that to control of the virus in local nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
"We're really fortunate with the number of cases in nursing homes," Stapleton said. "Our death rate has remained low because our nursing homes have not been affected."
He said the reduction or elimination of visiting hours and regular testing of both residents and staff have allowed for the quick identification and isolation of people who contract the virus.
