Positive change sought after a troubling year

The Patterson's, a Lockport family, have worked for generations in the community. In front, Kathleen and Miles Patterson, work in the school district, followed by their oldest daughter, Vanessa Patterson-Bancroft (right) a social worker for Lockport schools. Anthony Patterson (top) works as a history teacher in Baltimore and Bethany Patterson (left) co-founded Citizens for Change in Lockport to keep the conversation of race going, no matter how uncomfortable, in order to address systemic racism in our institutions. (Submitted)