A Niagara County official said the Department of Health is aware of one positive case of COVID-19 at Lockport Rehabilitation & Nursing Home, but that no alarm bells have been rung of an outbreak amongst the most vulnerable population.
Public Information Officer Kevin Schuler told the US&J that,”the number of cases in nursing homes is extremely low.”
“There’s always a concern for our vulnerable population,” Schuler said, noting he had spoken to Niagara County Health Director Dan Stapleton on the matter.
“At this time there is no specific concern,” he said.
Schuler said that at the moment, the cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes mirrored the population outside.
“There’s been positive cases here and there,” he said. “But no single location and no outbreak.”
Schuler also noted that nursing homes are not overseen by the county, but by the state.
Executive Director of Lockport Rehab Jen Maynard could not be reached for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.