A Niagara Falls man faces a possible life sentence after he was convicted at trial Wednesday of firing a bullet into the home of Joanne Lorenzo, who ministers and gives necessities to the city's poor and homeless.
Willie T. McTyere, 38, fired five shots from a handgun at an SUV near the corner of Falls and 19th streets May 24, 2018. One of those shots crashed through the window of the rectory at St. George's Anglican Cathedral, passed about four feet from Lorenzo and crashed into a doorframe.
One day before the shooting, McTyere was shot in the upper thigh near 13th and Niagara streets. Investigators have yet to make an arrest in the May 23 shooting.
Prosecutors say the two shootings are likely related. “We believe he was shooting in revenge for that" shooting, Assistant District Attorney Joel Grundy said.
A Niagara County jury convicted McTyere of both charges — first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon — after deliberating for three hours. Those convictions could result in up to 22 years in state prison.
However, prosecutors plan to try to have McTyere sentenced as a persistent felony offender, which could result in a lifetime behind bars.
McTyere's rap sheet includes two felony convictions for drug possession and assault, the latter related to a shooting in 1998.
McTyere will return before Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon Nov. 13 for sentencing.
