A spokesman for the New York State Education Department says the department can't comment on the delivery of inaccurate voter registration information to voters in the Lockport School District because the state education commissioner may be called upon to formally weigh in on the matter if a request is made for a formal review.
The district sent thousands of postcards containing inaccurate voter registration information to voters districtwide on Saturday. The initial round of postcards suggested residents are not eligible to participate in the June 9 budget vote and school trustee election if they have not voted in “any school district election/vote during the past four calendar years.”
District officials acknowledged the error on Saturday and said earlier this week that they are now preparing to send out a second round of postcards containing the accurate voter registration information.
"Because the commissioner may be required to rule on an appeal or appeals arising from this issue, we cannot comment," a state education department spokesperson said in an emailed response to questions from the newspaper on Wednesday. "The commissioner acts like a judge when she decides appeals brought before her under section 310 of the NYS Education Law – so we do not comment on any appeals that are pending before the commissioner or that may come before her as an appeal."
The spokesperson confirmed that school elections are an area the state education commissioner can be called upon to review. When asked for more specifics on the process of filing an appeal, the spokesperson directed the newspaper to the state education website.
According to the website, section 310 of the state's education law allows for any person "considering themselves aggrieved by an action taken at a school district meeting or by school authorities" to appeal to the commissioner of education for a review of the action in question. The appeal must be initiated within 30 days of the decision or action that is the source of the complaint, the website notes.
An attorney is recommended, but not required to submit an appeal, and a form and information for those who file without an attorney can be found at www.counsel.nysed.gov/appeals/instruction.
