WILSON — As a result of high winds, a tree and a utility pole fell on an occupied school bus transporting Wilson Elementary students home about 3:45 p.m. Thursday on Shadigee Road.
No injuries were reported. School district superintendent Tim Carter said the bus driver should be commended for keeping the students calm and in their seats during the incident. Riders were aboard the disabled bus for about a half-hour before they were transferred to another bus and taken home.
