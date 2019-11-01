Power outages caused by high winds prompt school closures

The Halloween rain and wind storm caused widespread power outages, resulted in downed trees and other damage in some parts of Niagara County and prompted the closure of Niagara County Community College and two other local school districts.
High winds, at times gusting to speeds in excess of 60 mph overnight, caused the loss of power in several sections of the county, with tens of thousands of homes impacted.
Early Friday, officials from NCCC announced that classes have been canceled for today. The Lockport and Lewiston-Porter school districts will also be closed today.
The newspaper will provide additional information about the impact of the windstorm online and in Saturday's print edition.
