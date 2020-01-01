Powerful NY lawmaker arrested on drunken driving charge

ALBANY -- State Assembly GOP Leader Brian Kolb, an advocate for crime victims and tougher penalties for lawbreakers, was arrested on New Year's Eve on a charge of driving while intoxicated after a one-vehicle crash involving his state-owned SUV, the Ontario County Sheriff's Department reported.
No injuries were reported in the crash of the 2018 GMC Acadia that took place on a county road in the town of Victor, Kolb's hometown. The sheriff's department said Kolb lost control of the SUV, but did not say whether he was alone in the vehicle.
Kolb was released from custody and given an appearance ticket after he was fingerprinted and a mug shot photo taken of him.
The 67-year-old lawmaker briefly mounted a campaign for governor in 2018 only to drop out of the race less than two months after he launched the effort.
In a prepared statement Sunday, Kolb acknowledged his arrest.
"This was a terrible lapse in judgment, one I have urged others not to make, and I take full responsibility for it," Kolb said.
Kolb has been the Republican leader of his Assembly conference since April 2009. It was not immediately clear if the arrest will impact his status in that post.
Assemblyman Angelo Santabara, a Schenectady County Democrat, urged Kolb to step down from the leadership role, as did a member of Kolb's GOP conference, Assemblyman Kieran Lalor, R-Hudson Valley.
Lalor argued on Twitter that it was a "disgrace" Kolb did not immediately vacate his leadership position.
The vehicle Kolb was driving at the time of the incident drew public attention in 2018 when both he and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a New York City Democrat, acquired new SUVs from the state, the New York Daily News reported at the time. It is not unusual for lawmakers in leadership posts to have access to vehicles purchased with state dollars. Some lawmakers have leased vehicles using money from campaign accounts.
Kolb has held his legislative seat since winning a special election in February 2000. He represents one of most conservative region's in upstate New York.
Kolb authored a commentary published December 24 in the Daily Messenger of Canandaiga that discussed the importance of sober driving. He wrote that many holiday traditions involve "indulging in alcoholic spirits," before warning: "Tragedy can only be one bad decision away."
Kolb is one of the state's four legislative leaders. But only two, the Democratic heads of the Senate and Assembly, hold the clout to get bills to the floor of their respective chambers due to the lopsided dominance their parties enjoy in New York.
Kolb and his fellow Republicans are frequent critics of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, arguing state taxes are too high and contending New York's business climate has hurt the state's ability to compete for new employers.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.