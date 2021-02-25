Beginning today, the U.S. Small Business Association will be accepting Paycheck Protection Program applications from businesses and nonprofit enterprises with fewer than 20 employees.
SBA will take applications from these smallest employers exclusively until March 10.
Larger businesses will still have time to apply for support before the program expires on March 31.
According to SBA, the Paycheck Protection Program is actively welcoming smallest business owners, including sole proprietors, independent contractors and the self-employed, to seek financial support. The funding formula for such applicants was changed, the agency said on its web page, as were some of the rules. Small business owners with prior non-fraud felony convictions, and non-citizen small business owners, may now participate. Also, student loan debt delinquency has been eliminated as a factor in the approval process.
Congress previously tasked SBA with distributing up to $15 billion in PPP funds to smallest businesses with low to moderate income.
