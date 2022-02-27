ALBANY — The Rev. Ivan Kaszczak, pastor at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Church in Greene County, says he has a simple question for the Russian soldiers who have invaded Ukraine, his native country.
"If we are brothers, why are you killing us?" the priest asked Friday.
Like other Ukrainian-Americans in New York — the state that has more people of Ukrainian background than any other — Kaszczak said he is praying for a quick resolution to the conflict.
The armed assault on Ukraine, he said, makes about as much sense as England attacking the United States because it covets having its former colonies back in its fold.
"It's as if England said: 'Why don't we attack you and kill you, because we need your country as a buffer from Mexico?'" Kaszczak said.
He said he is planning special prayer sessions for the people of Ukraine at the church in Jewett on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evening.
In Albany on Friday, state officials said New York is poised to receive a parade of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the outbreak of war in their country.
The number of refugees who are expected to come to New York remains undetermined, officials said.
"Just as the Statue of Liberty stands tall in our harbor, New York stands ready to accept Ukrainian refugees," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.
According to government data, New York has resettled nearly 1,800 refugees from Ukraine since 2015.
Catholic Relief Services, a charitable organization overseen by Roman Catholic bishops, said the Ukraine conflict is expected to produce the largest number of refugees in Europe since World War II.
Cardinal Timothy Dolan of Manhattan, the highest-ranking priest in the Catholic hierarchy in New York, said Ash Wednesday, March 2, will be marked by special prayers and fasting with the intention of a resolution to the strife in Ukraine.
In a precautionary move, meanwhile, state government officials have begun an assessment of the vulnerability of the state's computer infrastructure to ensure it can withstand a cyberattack.
Most of the reaction to the invasion from New York elected officials was highly critical of Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., echoing the themes struck by President Joe Biden, lashed out at Putin for launching "an unprovoked and immoral invasion."
Touring a farm in Rennselaer County, part of her newly reshaped district, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Saratoga, denounced Putin as a "blood thirsty" authoritarian. But she also scolded Biden, saying the invasion was the result of the U.S. having "a weak and feckless leader," Albany television station WNYT reported.
Former New York Gov. George Pataki also commented on the international crisis, contending the U.S. "must do more to help Ukraine."
"The Ukrainians act bravely with innocent civilians dying by the thousands because of Biden's total failure to lead during a time of war," Pataki said.
Meanwhile, preparing for a weekend of prayer, Father Kaszczak, said he believes the people of Ukraine are now suffering because the Russian leadership has decided it wants to reassemble the empire it had with the former Soviet Union.
"Do we want to relive the Roman Empire? The Babylonian Empire? The Mongols?" he asked. "It's ridiculous. If there are borders and no one is attacking you, leave the people in peace."
The ultimatum that Russia has delivered to Ukraine is extreme, the priest said, suggesting it amounts to: "Join me, or I'll kill you."
Because it has attacked the largest democracy in eastern Europe, Russia is likely to continue with the expansionist push, Kaszczak added.
"I don't want the U.S. to get into it," he said of the conflict. "But I think we could be forced into it."
