WHEATFIELD — Tom Matusak wished Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, well on Friday.
That's to be expected when you have a business like his.
Matusak has been operating a Trump merchandise stand at Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda for several months, selling assorted "Make America Great Again" hats, T-shirts and other merchandise that is supportive of the Republican Commander in Chief.
On Friday, Matusak said he thought the president's COVID-19 diagnosis came at an inconvenient time for his reelection bid, while wishing Trump and his wife a symptom-free and quick recovery.
“It is a terrible time for that to happen," he said. "I just hope the best for him and his wife. I wish him the best. I thought it came at an inopportune time for him. I hope they’re able to do the second debate and that he’s well enough to campaign from the White House.”
Matusak added that he didn't think Tuesday's debate between Trump and Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden went well for either side and he also wasn't a fan of moderator Chris Wallace from Fox News, suggesting he should have done a better job of controlling the debate and what he viewed as bias against the president. He said he hopes the two upcoming debates, which are scheduled to happen later this month, will have a more politically neutral moderator.
Aside from that, he offered one simple message — “Vote Trump.”
Among his many customers on Friday, Harry Byron of Wheatfield offered, "Things can happen. I hope he gets better soon and I'll be praying for him — just like the country ought to be."
It may have been inevitable that COVID-19 reached the Oval Office, given the lax attitudes about safety protocol, Barker resident Julie Obermiller said.
“I would offer prayers for the Trumps as I would for anyone battling the virus," she said. "Some of the immediate social reactions were gleeful or gloating and that is distasteful and very sad. This pandemic affects all of humanity and we need to be united against this common enemy.”
Obermiller, a self-described "staunch Democrat," said that while she may not always like or respect Trump, wishing him ill amid his coronavirus infection would be cruel and pointless.
“I truly have lost patience with those who have become weary of the restrictions and are throwing caution to the wind. In this heavily GOP area, many people have relied on Trump's advice and his assertions that it's ‘not a big deal,’ ” she continued. “I continue to distance myself and take precautions. I truly hope those in the White House recover quickly and the virus does not spread further, but I hope the realization that it can strike the rich and powerful will open some eyes to the science.”
Melody Dixon, owner of a local cleaning business who also works for the food delivery service Instacart, said that while she is a registered Republican, she does not always stick to party affiliation when it comes time to vote. She said Trump's diagnosis wasn't something she was concerning herself with too much.
“Haven't actually given it a thought,” she said. “He's human just let the rest of us.”
Jim Hufnagel, a Green Party member who is now helping Democratic candidate Nate McMurray with his campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives, said that while he generally favors Democratic candidates over Republican candidates, he is worried about Trump’s illness and what happens if the president is ill and an international incident occurs.
“He’s bad news, but I wish someone would tell me what happens if he dies. What happens if Biden dies?” Hufnagel said.
“The fact Trump exposed himself is tremendously irresponsible,” he added.
Lindy Muddier Petrishin, a Lockport resident, said she does not believe the president's COVID positive diagnosis will change anything moving forward.
“I believe the president's medical is on it and they are only experiencing mild symptoms. I believe he is fit and ready to hold office, this virus isn’t near as deadly as we were first led to believe," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.