Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Niagara County Department of Health has instituted additional safety protocols for its next scheduled rabies clinic in North Tonawanda.
The clinic is to be held at the NT Department of Public Works, 758 Erie Ave. from 1 to 4 p.m.m on Dec. 12.
“In order to maintain social distancing and manage crowds that would typically arrive at a rabies clinic, certain new protocols are being established to protect both the workers and the public from possible asymptomatic (infectious, yet symptom-free) persons,” said Scott Ecker, associate supervising public health engineer.
Pre-Registration will be required. Registration will open at 10 a.m. on Monday. Once all appointment slots are filled, registration will close and no additional appointments can be accepted.
• All persons must register for an appointment at https://www.niagaracounty.com/health/Services/Environmental-Health/Rabies/Rabies-Clinic
• A pre-registration form must be completed regarding your pet’s information.
• Proof of prior vaccination must be provided via email to qualify for a 3-year vaccination (otherwise a 1-year vaccination will be received).
• Persons arriving by vehicle shall remain in vehicle while awaiting direction.
• All persons must wear a facemask while at the clinic.
Added Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton, “Animal rabies continues to be a serious public health concern in Niagara County. Rabies is a viral disease that nearly always results in death of the animal that is not adequately protected with a rabies vaccination. Ideally, a pet owner utilizes their veterinary office near them to receive these services. These rabies clinics are intended to bridge the gap for pet owners who have had difficulty scheduling a routine check-up for their pet with their veterinarian.”
Full instructions may be found at www.niagaracounty.com/health/Services/Environmental-Health/Rabies/Rabies-Clinic or call 439-7490 to have a staff member help with registration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.