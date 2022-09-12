September is National Preparedness Month and in recognition, Niagara County is reminding residents about the Prepare Niagara smartphone app.
The app, released last year, is designed to assist individual-level emergency planning and the exchange of information in an emergency. Users can submit damage reports, view evacuation procedures, receive push notifications, view shelter locations, connect to county Emergency Services' social media platforms and review emergency plans and checklists to prepare their own plans.
“It is imperative for us to be able to reach out to the community quickly in the event of any type of emergency situation,” Jonathan Schultz, director of Emergency Services. “The Prepare Niagara app allows us to do that plus provides several other features that can aid in emergency planning and post-event response.”
The app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Niagara County Emergency, NY" or going to https://apps.myocv.com/share/a58414094.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.