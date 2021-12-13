Students returning to Lockport schools may have noticed an increased police presence Monday morning and at dismissal time. According to district Superintendent Michelle Bradley, that's a consequence of recent social media posts threatening violence in local schools.
Bradley's office on Monday shared with this newspaper a presentation titled “Plan to Resume In-Person Instruction Following Social Media Threats.” Among the elements of the plan: armed school safety monitors will continue to be present at Lockport High School, Lockport High School West, Aaron Mossell Junior High School and Emmet Belknap Intermediate School. A full-time armed School Resource Officer (SRO) is also assigned to LHS. The report noted that peer mediators will “address situations of conflict throughout the schools.”
The report also said that K-4 elementary buildings will be subject to walk-throughs by school safety monitors “to check in with administrators and teachers in these buildings during the school day.”
Other provisions entail recess and gym classes to take place indoors and bag checks at LHS, LHS West and Aaron Mossell JHS. The report also noted that “the bag check process has been reviewed and resulted in a process that will provide more uniformity, consistency and efficiency.”
No bags will be allowed at athletic, evening or weekend events. School safety monitors will be present during these events, as well.
Security protocols were not the only tools addressed by the presentation. According to a page called “Enhanced Mental Health Support” counseling services will be available in all buildings and support staff members include school psychologists, school counselors, social workers, peer mediators, behavior specialists, as well as LIONS DEN teaching assistants – who work in with the PK-4th grade students.
Also, “Point People” have been identified for students, staff and parents to reach out to. According to the report, Monday, Dec. 13, students were visited by small groups of support staff “to address school safety questions” and identify "trusted adults" who could address concerns for students or who students could “turn to for support.”
“Lockport City School District employees will be provided with opportunities to meet with district administrators and law enforcement officials about managing future threats to schools and staff, and will be provided with additional resources for mental health support through the District’s health insurance carrier including the Doctors on Demand program and Employee Assistance Program,” read the presentation.
Other programs such as the continuing use of the STOP School Violence Grant and the development of a district-wide Threat Assessment Plan are also in the works. Training and connection with the Niagara County Threat Assessment Committee is the first step for this plan to help the school’s staff intervene before a threat is acted out.
The last slide of the presentation urged any student, parent or staff member to report anything out of character or suspicious. The Lockport Police Department Tip Line is 439-6707.
