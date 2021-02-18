Pressure mounts on Cuomo over COVID deaths at nursing homes

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters during a Jan. 23 news conference at a COVID-19 pop-up vaccination site in Brooklyn. Democratic Assembly member Ron Kim says Cuomo vowed to "destroy" him, during a private phone call last week, for criticizing his handling of COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes. Cuomo, who has long had a reputation for playing rough in politics, denied the allegation Wednesday. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool, File)