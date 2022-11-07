Seven schools in Niagara County have been awarded $500 grants to assist Gay/Straight Alliances' (GSAs) programming.
The grants from Niagara Pride, Inc. are to fund educational programming that affirms LGBTQ+ students and creates a more diverse and inclusive environment, according to Niagara Pride's Ronald Z. Piaseczny.
The recipients are Aaron Mossell Junior High School, Barker High School, Lewiston-Porter High School, Newfane High School, Niagara Falls High School, North Tonawanda High School and Royalton Hartland High School.
Winning ideas for spending the money ranged from bringing in guest speakers to creating in-school displays to help create welcoming environments and educate on LGBTQ+ identities, Piaseczny said. Others include acquiring LGBTQ+ books and resources for the school library and creating an art display.
The money for the grant program was donated by local businesses and community members throughout the year, Piaseczny said.
Niagara Pride offered to provide each of the winning schools free LGBTQ+ diversity training as well.
Niagara Pride is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving LGBTQ+ individuals and families in Niagara County and throughout Western New York.
