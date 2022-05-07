Care to work at a zoo? Aquarium? How about studying animals in the field? The animal management program at Niagara County Community College might be a good place to check out.
According to Aaron Cobaugh, a professor at NCCC, self-motivated students can get a job as a zookeeper or an aquarist right after graduating from the two-year program, but it does take work.
What Animal Planet shows, he said, is just one piece of working with animals. In fact, it’s 1/1,000 of a snippet of an animal’s life, and doesn’t show the real work of cleaning, feeding and the daily upkeep of animals.
A good way for student’s to understand this is to intern with a zoo or other animal sanctuary, like the Primate Sanctuary in Niagara Falls.
Phoebe Giandomenico, Alora Sinnott, Trinity Rafter and Jessica Mrozoski just finished the internship through NCCC at the sanctuary and said that they “loved” the program.
“I was so done with my past major and made the switch and right away and I love it,” Giandomenico said, who started her internship in January. “I never had the opportunity to work with any primates and I’ve always been interested in primates, especially with their behavior.”
Giandomenico intends to do more work in the field, such as a park ranger, and will pursue a zoology degree.
Sinnott said that world news inspired her decision to enter the program. Upon seeing footage from the wildfires of Australia, she knew she wanted to help animals.
“I looked up ways to help exotic animals,” Sinnott said. “It just so happened there was a program right around the corner!”
Carmen Presti, owner of the sanctuary, said that he and the primates both loved bringing interns into their home.
“I love helping the animal management program, because I watch my animals light up,” Presti said, and noted that the primates would recognize the interns’ cars on the street and get excited.
“When we had our chimp was here it was hysterical, because if a student just drove by … the chimp would start screaming!” Presti said. “He’d come to me, because he knew sign language and say, ‘Hurry! Hurry!’ and he’s pointing to the front window.”
After 33 years of caring for primates, Presti said he was more than happy to give students an opportunity to learn the upkeep skills needed for animal care. Most of the animals at the sanctuary are former pets before their owners gave them up, but some were research specimens for science.
Presti said the COVID-19 pandemic put a dampener on the internship, but hopes it’s passed enough so his interns can touch the animals.
“One thing different from other facilities is we allow contact with the primates, but the kids are taught how interact with them. 95% of them are ex-pets, so they like interaction with everyone,” he said. “During COVID, we stopped it.”
However, Presti said two weeks ago one of the spider monkeys, named Jelly, wanted her hand groomed and reached out to Mrozoski to say, “Hi!”
“Jess said, ‘I’m sorry, Jelly, I can’t touch you!’ and Jelly just pulled her hand back and went back up (dejected),” he said. “That just yanked my heart string and I said, ‘y’know what Jess? Go for it!’ ”
As for Mrozoski, she said her dream is to work for the Irwin Family Zoo in Australia, but in the meantime will help any animal she can. Mrozoski graduated last year, but came back to the sanctuary and continues to care for the primates.
Rafter said in a phone interview that she intends to continue her studies at Canisius College.
“It was one of my favorite internships,” Rafter said. "Primates weren't my favorite animal, ... (but) I came to appreciate working with them."
