Proctor taking on new role at Niagara County SPCA

Patrick Proctor, former owner responsible for marketing and sales at Rainbow Air, Inc. in Niagara Falls, will become the Niagara County SPCA’s director of business development effective today.
The new position was created to bring the no-kill animal shelter into the future. With a proven history in marketing, sales, communication and international business, Proctor’s job will be to generate new donors, as well as bring in significant funding to align with the SPCA board of directors’ goals.
"The board is thrilled to bring Pat to our organization. His expertise in the field of fundraising will take our shelter to a new level of excellence. With that said, we as a board know that we are outgrowing our current shelter. With bringing Pat on board, the reality of a new shelter is now in the foreseeable future,” said Susan Agnello-Eberwein, board president at the Niagara County SPCA.
Proctor currently holds a position as board member of the Niagara Falls Chamber of Commerce and is vice chair of the Tourism Board of the City of Niagara Falls. He has made several local and national television appearances to promote travel and tourism for the Greater Niagara Region and was named a 12 Person’s Under 40 Award Winner for Niagara County Business of the Year at the Niagara County Small Business Awards in 2017.
Before he was hired at the SPCA, Proctor volunteered his time and talents to assist in SPCA fundraising and events and helped several animals get adopted through the Sponsor A Cage program. He was also named Niagara County SPCA’s 2020 Taylor Award recipient for his commitment and support of homeless and neglected animals in the community.
“This opportunity to remain working close with the community is exciting and now being able to work close with a proven winning team is even more exciting. For the last few years, the Niagara County SPCA has been building a strong, friendly and inviting environment that staff and volunteers want to be a huge part of. They continue to reach out and work within the community and that selflessness is a main reason why I love the SPCA and what they stand for,” Proctor said.
Tim Brennan will continue at the shelter in his new role as director of shelter operations.
