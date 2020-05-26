In response to residents concerns about the intersection and the many accidents that take place there — work will soon begin on a project to bring turning lanes to the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Ward Road in Wheatfield.
The project will not begin the construction phase until winter 2020/2021 and will involve the reconstruction of the intersection to include left turning lanes.
The project, which is slated to cost approximately $2,200,000, according to the Department of Transportation’s website, will be done using state and federal funding. Construction of the project is expected to be completed in next spring, though Jesse Gooch, a member of the Niagara County Legislature, has been calling for the intersection to be fixed sooner, rather than later.
“It’s just been a lot of accidents,” he said. “I’ve lived here my whole life and I’ve witnessed many, many accidents. ... One of my best friends got hit by a motorcycle. He hasn’t been able to walk, he’s not completely paralyzed, hasn’t been able to walk pain free in many many years. That was 10 years ago. It’s just bad. Part of the problem, I think is that there’s no turning lanes there and it’s hard to see oncoming traffic in many different directions; on the Boulevard and Ward Road.”
He went on to say another problem with the intersection is that there are far too many blind sides. Gooch did add that human error and reckless driving are also to blame in making this a dangerous intersection. He said he has reached out to the DOT to ask why this is taking so long and said he is upset that the intersection has remained this dangerous for so long.
Gooch said the process has been in the works but they are purchasing some strips of land nearby. Since there are surveys, acquisitions, garnering public input, and numerous other elements that go into these types of projects, this will take longer.
Not long ago, Gooch was a firefighter with the St. Johnsburg Fire Company and recalls there were a lot accidents they were called to. He wants to see this move faster and ensure the public safety matter is taken care of as soon as possible. The Department of Transportation released a statement on Wednesday about the project.
“NYSDOT is redesigning the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Ward Road in Wheatfield, adding a left-turn lane along Niagara Falls Boulevard and realigning the nearby entrance of Niagara County's Oppenheimer Park with Witmer Road. In cooperation with Niagara County, we are expediting the work by combining two projects and minimizing local construction impacts. The project will be paid for with state, federal and county funding.”
