A meeting will be held at the Lockport Library, 23 East Avenue, 1 p.m. today to inform attendees of a project that would result in the formation of a sanctuary for elderly dogs.
Polla Milligan, who used to be a Niagara County SPCA employee, said during her time with the SPCA and running WNY Lost & Found Pets, a Facebook page designed to help locate lost pets, she saw how older dogs weren't adopted much. She is proposing to open up White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary.
"While doing that (working at the SPCA and running the Facebook page), I got connected to a lot of local rescues because I'm a person that thinks we all should work for the common good ... that being said I saw all the time that people had old dogs and they went into nursing homes or they died. And then their families didn't know what to do with the dogs and they ended up in shelters," Milligan said. "Or they ended up at a rescue and very few people want to adopt an old dog for a lot of reasons and I completely understand that. You don't want to get attached and it's not going to be there that long. They can often have medical issues that are expensive."
Milligan noted the meeting is open to everyone.
She is hoping to raise enough money to purchase a old farmhouse in either northern Erie County or southern Erie County and retrofit it to accommodate senior dogs. She would also like to a dedicated caretaker on the premises, which she believes most likely would have to be a retired dog loving individual, who would be offered a room in the farmhouse in exchange for their service.
Milligan also said the building would be open to people to enjoy the company of the dogs. Some possible usages she listed where children reading with dogs, seniors that can't have dogs visiting dogs and students struggling with finals studying with the dogs.
She believes with the country in such a heated climate the sanctuary will be a great place to bring everyone together.
"We're all angry. We're all at each others throats," Milligan said. "This will be a place where we can all get together and hold hands and make this happen and it's going to be good."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.