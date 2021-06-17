'Project Awareness' pharmacy label campaign launched    

The Niagara County Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services, in partnership with the Niagara County Opioid Task Force and local pharmacies, on Thursday announced the launch of a campaign to provide the Niagara County Crisis Services 24-Hour phone line number on prescription medications that have a high potential for abuse and overdose.
The goal is to raise awareness that help is available — any time, any day — for individuals who may have substance use concerns or may be considering taking the medications with an intent to harm themselves.
“With substance abuse and drug overdoses continuing to be an epidemic in our community, negatively impacting various facets of life for individuals, families and the community at large, we must do all we can together to address this public health crisis,” said Myrla Gibbons Doxey, department of mental health deputy director and OASIS subcommittee co-chair.
“No one should have to face life’s most difficult challenges alone and it’s crucial that our communities know that there are people available to reach out to that can help make a positive impact on, and potentially save, their lives,” Laura Kelemen, director of the department of mental health, said.
When approached with the idea of partnering to provide Crisis Services information on targeted prescription medications, 10 local pharmacies agreed. They are:
— Degiulio’s Pharmacy, 220 Portage Road, Lewiston.
— Family Pharmacy Plus, 320 S. Transit St., Lockport.
— Lockport Apothecary, 6606 Lincoln Ave.
— The Medicine Shoppe, 2780 S. Main St., Newfane.
— Community Medical Pharmacy, 918 Michigan Ave., Niagara Falls.
— Niagara Apothecary, 8745 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Niagara Falls.
— Wellness Park Pharmacy, 8672 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls.
— Wurlitzer Family Pharmacy, 521 Division St., North Tonawanda.
— Pendleton Star Pharmacy, 6503 Campbell Boulevard.
— Summit Park Pharmacy, 2578 Niagara Falls Boulevard, suite 100, Wheatfield.
“We really appreciate these local pharmacies who are going the extra mile to help our local citizens. I’m looking forward to when all Niagara County pharmacies have the Crisis Services phone number on their prescription medications to help those in need,” said Niagara County Legislator Owen Steed, OASIS subcommittee co-chair.
It is anticipated that about 360,000 labels will be placed on prescription medications over the course of the next year through the Project Awareness effort.
The Niagara County Crisis Services 24-Hour phone line, (716) 285-3515, operates on a 24/7 basis, providing free, confidential support, guidance, referral and/or intervention to anyone experiencing mental health and/or substance use related concerns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.