Acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti announced several personnel changes at the sheriff's office Thursday.
Senior Dispatcher Matt Swierczek was promoted to administrative senior dispatcher, in keeping with new criminal justice legislation. Filicetti said Swierczek's dedication and work ethic make him a great fit for the post.
Travis Leaderstorf was promoted to senior dispatcher. Filicetti said Leaderstorf has demonstrated leadership qualities throughout his tenure at the sheriff's office.
Corrections Officer Denise Robinson was promoted to the rank of lieutenant. An employee of the sheriff's office since 1996, Filicetti said Robinson's experience and leadership qualities make her a good fit for the job.
Filicetti also announced the hiring of Alex Leo as a sheriff's deputy. Leo will begin field training on Jan. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.