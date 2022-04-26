The Barker Central School District’s proposed budget for the 2022-2023 school year is $17,817,534.
It’s an increase of $562,822 over this year’s budget, which is a percentage increase of 3.26%. District officials say the increases are related to maintaining contractual obligations that the school has in regards to salaries and health insurance. The cost of instruction has also gone up by 4% which is by about $384,000.
No changes are planned for student programming. No staffing changes are to be expected either. Enrollment trends at the district are currently down, but are leveling off compared to previous years, officials said.
A tax levy increase can be expected that would be approximately 3.9%. It’s uncertain at this time how this budget will impact taxes in the area, as Barker Superintendent Jacob Reimer says that those rates are still more dependent on what could happen to the Kintigh Generating Station, which was closed in 2020.
A public hearing for the presentation of the budget will be held at 6:30 p.m. on May 9 at the Herbert F. Ludwig Fine Arts Hall building. The vote for the budget itself will be held on May 17 at the Barker Central School District between noon and 8 p.m.
There will also be an unrelated ballot measure to raise the Barker public library tax levy from $79,590 to $81,182, as well as the election for the district’s board of trustees.
District residents who won’t be able to cast their votes in person on May 17 may request an absentee ballot or a military ballot from the district clerk.
