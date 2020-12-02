A proposed new, half-million-dollar skate park in Lockport is not only getting closer to reality, the city's been given a year extension to raise remaining funds.
On Wednesday, the Lockport Common Council approved a resolution supporting Lockport Community Services' application for a $30,000 Niagara River Greenway grant toward the skate park project by committing to installing signage from the Canal Trail to the project site at Outwater Park. Plans call for a new, state-of-the-art concrete-based skatepark at Outwater at the site of the existing wooden skatepark along Corinthia Street.
About a year ago, a group calling itself Friends of the Railyard Skate Park announced it received a $250,000 challenge grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Foundation's Skatepark Project.
The original deadline to match that grant was this month, however, because of COVID-19, that deadline has been extended to November of 2021, said Mayor Michelle Roman, who praised the efforts of LCS chairman Dr. John Craig in securing funding so far.
In attempting to match the Wilson Foundation grant, the LCS and Friends committee have so far secured a $125,000 grant from the Grigg Lewis Foundation.
“We couldn't do any of this without Dr. Craig,” Roman said. “I want to thank him publicly for all the work he's done writing these grants — his free services — because he believes so passionately about this project.”
In another matter, recommendations by the Lockport Police Policy Review Board will be addressed for the first time at the Police Board meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
A resolution at Wednesday's council meeting calling for a public hearing to discuss the report's findings was withdrawn.
“According to the governor's stipulation, we do have to have some kind of plan. This right now is just in a report form. We'll share it with the police board on Monday and share it with the council and get their input as well,” Roman said.
“We have to create an actual plan that would be adopted by the council by April, otherwise the state is talking about withholding funding in certain areas for policing if we don't do it.”
In other matters, the council:
• Authorized Roman to declare a “Code Blue” when temperatures drop below 15 degrees overnight and to notify the Salvation Army Code Blue Warming Shelter, which is available October through April.
• Extended congratulations to Police Officer Daniel Kaufman for five years of service.
• Renewed its contract with the Niagara County SPCA for dog control holding center services at a cost of $16,200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.