ALBANY — The demand for workers who supply in-home care in private residences in New York is exceeding the supply of people willing to take the low-paying jobs, according to labor experts and industry reports.
The chronic labor shortage is felt throughout upstate, said Bryan O'Malley, director of the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Association of New York State. The nonprofit advocates for home care providers.
Frail individuals often have no choice but to enter a nursing because of the scarcity of home care aides, many of whom are getting paid $13 an hour or less, O'Malley said. They could earn more money by getting a job at a fast-food restaurant, he added.
If more workers could be lured into home care with higher pay, those needing their services would be beneficiaries.
"When you talk to folks they tell you they really don't want to go to a nursing home, but too often they can't find home care workers," he said.
In the ongoing negotiations over New York's proposed $193 billion budget, several lawmakers in both legislative chambers are rallying behind a measure that would provide $1.3 billion in new funding to substantially raise the pay of home care workers.
The measure would set the pay floor for home care workers at 150% of New York's minimum wage, a move that supporters say would allow them to earn at least $35,000 per year, bringing those employees out of poverty wages.
Advocates are also citing research showing that, during the pandemic, recovering COVID-19 patients fared far better when they were able to line up home care than those who moved into nursing homes.
The measure, dubbed the Fair Pay for Home Care Act, would pump $5.4 billion into New York's economy through increases in income and sales tax revenue, according to the bill sponsors.
"I definitely believe we need to do more to support home care workers with higher pay," said Assembly Member Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh. "It's the right thing to do because these workers are providing a vital service to our loved ones."
The shortage of home care aides has been acute in rural regions, Jones said, noting the workers are not compensated for their driving expenses and other incidental costs.
A study released this year by the City University of New York School of Labor and Urban Affairs concluded: "Allocating state funding to raise home care wages to the proposed target levels would generate net benefits, as the cost of doing so is greatly exceeded by the savings that would result."
The analysis also found that raising the pay would meet the skyrocketing demand for home care workers, with those already in the field likely to work additional hours once the compensation is elevated.
The workers do everything from cooking, cleaning and helping their clients get dressed, said Alex Thompson of the New York Association on Independent Living.
"It is very hard work, and a lot of people who do it are women of color," Thompson said.
O'Malley said the higher wages could be covered in the year ahead by state funds that have gone unspent from an earlier budget, along with a package of revenue-raisers backed by many lawmakers.
The sponsor of the Senate bill is state Sen. Rachel May, D-Syracuse. The matching bill in the lower chamber has been framed by Assemblyman Richard Gottfried, D-Manhattan.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.