The Town of Lockport Industrial Development Agency board received a letter Thursday calling on the directors to not allow a plastics company to build a factory in the town industrial park.
Beyond Plastics, a non-profit organization headed by Judith Enck, former regional administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, contends that the agency should reject SRI CV Plastics Inc.’s application for tax incentives to build a facility where PVC pipe and one-time-use food containers would be manufactured.
The letter to the board was signed by representatives of 62 organizations including the Green Party and the Clean Air Coalition of Western New York.
The signers aren’t concerned about tax incentives, per se, they’d prefer the facility not be built at all.
PVC pipe and one-time-use plastic containers “cause environmental harm, and New York needs to be working to eliminate them, not subsidize them,” Beyond Plastics representative Alexis Goldsmith said.
Any plastic, when burned, is hazardous to the health of anyone nearby, Goldsmith pointed out. Referring to the February derailment of a freight train carrying hazardous materials in East Palestine, Ohio, and the ensuing evacuation of residents, she said, “When any plastic is burned, they release dioxide, one of the most toxic chemicals.”
In addition, waterways are affected by plastics. Legacy plastics from 50 years of production can be found in waterways all over the world, Goldstein said.
And, plastics aren’t easily recycled; most plastics end up in landfills, she said.
“Any plastics production is the last thing we need and definitely the last thing we need to subsidize,” Goldsmith said.
Beyond Plastics’ letter further asserts plastics are “a bad investment” associated with “reduced economics metrics in population, jobs and businesses.”
Pointing to Beaver County, Pennsylvania, where a Shell plastic manufacturing plant is based, the letter states: “economic markers such as GDP, population, employment and number of businesses have all declined, while childhood poverty and overall poverty rates have increased — compared to the state of Pennsylvania and the U.S. average.” The letter concedes it’s difficult to prove the economic woes of Beaver County are the fault of Shell, but suggests, “families may not want to live next to a polluting petrochemical plant.”
Tom Sy, administrative director of the town IDA, confirmed the agency’s receipt of the letter and said it has been shared with the directors, as is any correspondence supporting or opposing a project brought to the agency.
SRI CV Plastics Inc. is seeking a 15-year industrial Payment In Lieu Of Taxes agreement with the agency conveying sales tax exemption and property tax relief on a 12,000 square foot manufacturing facility.
The public hearing on the company’s request is scheduled for 8 a.m. July 13 at the town hall, economic development office.
