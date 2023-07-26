City Treasurer Sue Mawhiney was again denied a raise by the Common Council on Wednesday.
A resolution to raise the treasurer’s salary to $61,000, from $55,000, over a four-year period went down to defeat on a 2-2 vote.
Supporting the motion were Republicans Luke Kantor, 2nd Ward alderman and resolution sponsor, and Kathryn Fogle, 4th Ward alderman.
Opposing it were Paul Beakman, 1st Ward alderman, and Margaret Lupo, 5th Ward alderman, both of whose November elections campaigns are Democrat-backed.
Lisa Swanson-Gellerson voted “abstain” and Republican 3rd Ward alderman Mark Devine, who first raised the subject earlier this month, was absent from the meeting.
Prior to the vote, GOP mayoral candidate John Lombardi used his public speaking time to address Beakman’s prior complaint about “cronyism” fueling the pursuit of a raise for Mawhiney, a Republican.
“I read in the paper the council president (Paul Beakman) went on record stating that if the corporation counsel raises were included, he’d consider an increase and vote for a raise for our treasurer,” Lombardi said. “Cronyism was also mentioned, saying Mark Devine acted in that manner. I don’t believe he was. Isn’t offering up corporation counsel raises to get a solid ‘yes’ for Sue Mawhiney exactly that?”
Lupo later said she voted “no” in part because of the timing of the proposal. She didn’t get to read the full text of Kantor’s resolution until Wednesday, she said. Further, she echoed Mayor Michelle Roman’s observation that the section of the city charter declaring the time to authorize pay changes for elected officials — during July in an election year — is out of sync with the state election calendar, which now calls for passing of nominating petitions in early spring and primary elections in June.
Plus, Lupo said, she’s not convinced it’s right for any elected official to get a raise.
Mawhiney is unopposed in her bid for a third, four-year term of office as city treasurer. Her salary has been $55,000 throughout her tenure.
After the meeting, Beakman claimed his point had been proven: Council Republicans were willing to hand out a raise to one of their own, but if the city attorneys appointed by a Democratic administration were included, the deal was off.
“I offered this olive branch and look what they did,” he said.
