NIAGARA FALLS — The evidence that Niagara County prosecutors say led to the arrest of Joseph Belstadt, in the 28-year-old cold case murder of Mandy Steingasser, has begun to be introduced to a jury.
Witnesses called to testify at Belstadt's trial on Friday began to explain how pubic hairs and fibers gave them forensic links between the accused killer and his victim.
Belstadt, 46, was arrested and charged with Steingasser’s murder in April 2018. He faces a single count of second-degree murder.
At the time of his arrest, and again in opening statements at the trial, prosecutors suggested that the discovery of additional trace evidence from inside Belstadt's car and from Steingasser's clothing, prompted investigators to do more testing in 2017, using more sophisticated DNA technologies that weren’t available in 1993.
Steingasser, 17, was last seen getting into Belstadt’s car in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 19, 1993.
After her disappearance, her remains were discovered on Oct. 25, 1993, in an overgrown and debris-strewn ravine just off of a parking area next to Myers Lake, in Bond Lake Park in Lewiston.
Mark Henderson, a retired serology expert with the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Forensic Lab, testified that he also trained as a trace evidence technician, specializing in hair and fiber analysis. Henderson said he received hair and fibers recovered during the autopsy of Steingasser's body and from a vacuuming of Belstadt's car.
Using a pubic hair, taken from Steingasser at her autopsy, Henderson said he compared it to two pubic hairs found in the rear passenger side seat of Belstadt's car. He testified the hairs found in the car matched Steingasser's.
"The (unknown) hair had microscopic and physical characteristics to the known hair of Mandy Steingasser," Henderson testified.
Henderson also said one of the re-examined hairs was also found to have enough root tissue to be submitted for DNA testing. And the prosecution witness told jurors that the unusually large amount of tissue attached to the pubic hair meant it had separated from Steingasser's body "by force."
Under cross-examination by Belstadt's defense attorney, Henderson disagreed that the hair could have simply falled off of Steingasser's body.
Henderson said he found fibers, recovered from Steingasser's underwear and her denim jacket, that were consistent with fiber's taken from the passenger side backseat carpet of Belstadt's car.
If Belstadt is convicted on the murder charge, he could face a sentence of life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty and is free on $250,000 bail.
The trial will resume on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.