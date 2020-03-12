Prosecutors say they have 'wall of evidence' in cold case murder

Opening statements in the Mandy Steingasser murder trail started Thursday morning with prosecutors telling the jury that they will present a "wall of evidence" that proves Joseph Belstadt, in a rage over having his advances rejected, strangled Steingasser to death and threw her body away in a ravine at Bond Lake Park.
The trial comes more than 26 years after Steingasser's disappearance and murder. Belstadt has been charged with a single count of second-degree murder in the case.
Over the course of the next six to eight weeks, the jury is expected to hear up to 65 witness while weighing Belstadt’s fate. If he is convicted on the murder charge, the North Tonawanda man could face a sentence of life in prison.
Jury selection began on Monday and concluded on Wednesday.
Belstadt has been the prime suspect for police since Steingasser, who was 17 at the time, disappeared in the early morning hours of Sept. 19, 1993. She was last seen alive at around 1:30 a.m. at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Oliver Street in North Tonawanda.
The newspaper is continuing to cover the trial and will provide updates online and in print as it continues.
