ALBANY — For much of the the past decade, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has had an amicable relationship with politically-influential public sector unions.
But at least in one case there are fresh signs the connection is fraying.
United University Professions, which represents faculty members at State University campuses, is now distancing itself from Cuomo as scandals involving the undercount of COVID-19 nursing home fatalities and sexual harassment accusations against the governor from three women engulf his administration.
Following a meeting of the faculty union's executive committee, UUP issued a statement said it supports both a full investigation into the harassment charges and a measure that would revoke Cuomo's emergency powers over the pandemic.
The union specifically cited federal and state legislative inquiries into the nursing home calamity as the reasons why it is calling for the termination of the powers granted to Cuomo when the pandemic reached New York one year ago.
"No executive should have the powers that Gov. Cuomo now has at his disposal, especially during these chaotic times," the union said in a statement. "Democracy demands responsible government."
Fred Kowal, the UUP president and a professor at SUNY Cobleskill, told CNHI the union been vigorous in opposing sexual harassment while also affording members their legal due process rights should they be accused of such misconduct.
"There are times when you have to make sure you're standing by the principles and values you stand for as a union," Kowal said.
Commenting on Cuomo's allegedly inappropriate interactions with three women, two of them who were former staffers in the governor's administration, Kowal said: "We believe the charges are serious and there appears to be a great deal of credibility in them."
He added: "The governor is no different than anybody else, and so the investigation has to be undertaken."
Cuomo also came under fire from the Working Families Party, a labor-backed third party that, while small in enrollment, has influence by generally endorsing many Democratic candidates for public office in New York. The party, in a statement, insisted Cuomo must resign, arguing he is "unfit to serve the people of New York" following a "reign of fear."
At the statehouse, the attacks on Cuomo were being led by an unusual amalgam of Republicans and progressive Democrats.
A Cuomo ally who is chairman of the state Democratic Party, Jay Jacobs, was unable to stifle calls for Cuomo's resignation from the mavericks who see Cuomo as far too moderate on issues such as their proposed tax increases on the state's wealthiest residents.
Jacobs said the independent investigation of Cuomo is warranted, while maintaining "it is both premature and unfair for anyone to opine on the outcome until that investigation is completed and the results reported."
Jacobs also lambasted the GOP, saying, "While they may have just now discovered their moral compass, Republican leaders have absolutely no standing whatsoever to share their opinion on the current matter."
Three of the largest public sector unions in New York, the Civil Service Employees Association, the Public Employees Federation, and New York State United Teacher, have yet to take a public stand on the Cuomo controversies.
In a setback to the image Cuomo has cultivated as a take-charge leader throughout the pandemic, Democratic leaders of the Assembly and Senate hammered out an agreement to rescind the emergency powers ceded to him a year ago when the coronavirus first began infecting New Yorkers.
"The public deserves to have checks and balances," said Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers. "Our proposal would create a system with increased input while at the same time ensuring New Yorkers continue to be protected."
Meanwhile, the Republican who was defeated by Cuomo in the 2018 gubernatorial election, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, urged Cuomo to resign and allow Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to serve out the remainder of his term.
Another Republican, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-Long Island, told the New York Times he has begun exploring a run for governor in 2022.
New York Attorney General Letitia James in January won praise from both sides of the political aisle for her lengthy report documenting the undercount of nursing home deaths and pointing to weaknesses in state oversight at the facilities, fueling speculation she could enter the governor's race.
Cuomo, in the opening months of the pandemic, presided over more than 100 consecutive daily press briefings, and later published a memoir asserting he had provided the nation with "leadership lessons."
By Tuesday, with the controversies dogging his administration, Cuomo had avoided press appearances for at least a week, with his staff instead providing press releases about virus infection updates and progress in vaccine distribution.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
