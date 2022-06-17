SANBORN — The Town of Cambria Planning Board will hold a public hearing Monday night on proposed development of a Dollar General store at 3911 Ridge Road.
Town building inspector Jim McCann said the store size is 10,640 square feet, "the normal Dollar General just like you see."
The pitch is by the Alabama-based Broadway Group. The land is owned by Fran Barone of Cody Development. The developers already obtained a variance allowing fewer than the standard number of parking spaces on the site, according to McCann.
The Broadway Group has developed Dollar General stores in Clarence, East Aurora and the Town of Tonawanda. Its plan to develop a DG on Walnut Street in Lockport, announced in 2020, ultimately fell through.
The planning board meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Monday at the Cambria town hall.
